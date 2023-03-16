New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Amid the continuing deadlock in Parliament, leaders of like-minded Opposition parties will hold a meeting on Thursday at the office of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, to draw up a floor strategy for the ongoing second part of the Budget session.

Since the resumption of the Budget session, both Houses of Parliament have seen repeated disruptions, with the members of the ruling BJP demanding that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tender an apology over his recent remarks in London and the Opposition members reiterating the demand for a JPC inquiry into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Also Read | NASA and private company promote new astronaut space suit.

"Leaders of like-minded Opposition parties are meeting tomorrow at 10 am at RS LoP Mallikarjun Kharges office to chalk out a floor strategy for the House," said a source.

Earlier, on Wednesday, responding to repeated disruption of proceedings in both Houses over the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Opposition was trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's "uncalled for" remarks in the UK.

Also Read | UK: Strike expands from doctors to include other workers.

The BJP members have accused the Congress MP of maligning India on foreign soil.

"The Opposition members are simply trying to divert public attention from Rahul Gandhi's remarks because they know that what he said was wrong," Joshi said.

Even on Wednesday, proceedings in both the Upper and Lower Houses were disrupted after both the Treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus over Rahul's remarks in the UK.

Both Houses will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Opposition members tried to keep up the heat on the BJP by reiterating its demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha went into session for the day and papers were laid on the table, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar read out, "I have received 11 notices under Rules 267."

However, soon after, the Treasury benches started demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi, leading to a ruckus.

Congress leaders also raised objections and hurled countercharges at the government.

Amid accusations and counter-accusations flying thick and fast, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

The row over Gandhi's remarks in London has been echoing in Parliament since March 13 when the second part of the Budget session kicked off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)