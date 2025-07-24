New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Thursday criticised the opposition and said that INDIA bloc is misleading people and spreading fear among the public over the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls

Speaking to ANI, Shambhavi Choudhary said," They (Opposition) are misleading people and spreading fear. It is totally wrong...This is a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls. They should at least let discussion take place. They are doing the same (disruptions) in Bihar Assembly."

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs, for the fourth consecutive day, protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) being conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in poll-bound Bihar.

The MPs gathered at Parliament Makar Dwar and called for a stop to the exercise.

The opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji, Deputy Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJ) MP Manoj Jha, among multiple other leaders attended the protest.

Carrying a banner which read "SIR-Attack on Democracy," the MPs stood at Makar Dwar, demanding that the voter list revision be halted.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Opposition leaders held a protest on Thursday in front of the Bihar Assembly over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the state elections, scheduled for later this year.

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

