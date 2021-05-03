Panaji, May 3 (PTI) MLAs of Opposition parties in Goa are slated to meet here on Tuesday to discuss the current pandemic scenario in the coastal state.

"Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has convened a meeting of all Opposition MLAs tomorrow at his chamber in the Assembly complex to discuss the alarming COVID-19 situation in Goa," a release said.

Kamat has said that all the MLAs will strictly follow the pandemic protocol while attending the meeting.

This is the first time that opposition parties would be meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the recent past as the cases spiralled.

Apart from the Congress, legislators of the Maharashtravadi Gomantakk Party (MGP), Goa Forward Party (GFP), and NCP are also expected to attend the meeting.

Kamat had on Sunday opposed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's decision to lift the four-day lockdown on Monday citing the huge surge in the cases.

On Monday, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,703 to reach 98,088, while 46 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 1,320, a state health official said.

Goa, which comprises only two districts, has been reporting a very high test positivity rate.

