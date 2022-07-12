Guwahati, Jul 12 (PTI) Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha is slated to arrive here on Wednesday to seek support from MLAs and MPs of opposition parties in Assam for the July 18 polls, state Congress President Bhupen Bora said here.

Sinha will arrive here on Wednesday afternoon by a chartered flight and meet opposition Congress MPs, MLAs, independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar and independent Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Bora told reporters here on Tuesday.

NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu had visited Assam last week to campaign and had met the MPs and legislators of the ruling BJP and its allies the Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples' Party Liberal to seek support.

In the 126-member state legislative assembly, the ruling NDA has 79 seats with 63 from BJP, nine from AGP and seven from the UPPL.

AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal said that his party, which has 15 MLAs in the state legislature will also support Murmu.

Among the opposition parties, there are 27 MLAs from Congress, three from BPF and one from the CPI(M) besides an independent candidate.

The BPF, which has lent its support to the government in the assembly but is yet to enter into a political alliance formally, has extended support to Murmu.

In the Lok Sabha Assam has nine BJP MPs, three from Congress, an independent and one from AIUDF.

In the Rajya Sabha, the ruling NDA has six MPs - including four from BJP, one each from UPPL and AGP and one independent.

