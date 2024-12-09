New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Monday, criticised PM Modi for his silence on the Manipur crisis. He emphasized that all parties within the INDIA alliance are demanding the PM's attention, criticizing him for travelling the world while ignoring the situation in Manipur.

"All the parties within the INDIA alliance of Manipur are gathered here at Jantar Mantar and they are demanding that the PM who goes around the world but hasn't visited Manipur and it has been 18 months since all started there. The CM (of Manipur) has failed to bring peace there, we want his resignation... The PM should break his silence, he should go and stay there (in Manipur) and it's not us who are demanding us but the people..," he said.

CPI leader D Raja, who also joined the protest called out the BJP for its silence on the Manipur issue, despite their "nation first" claims.

He also criticizes the government for refusing to debate the issue in parliament.

"PM Modi and the BJP always claim - nation first. Our simple question is, whether Manipur is part of the nation or not. Why the PM is not uttering a word about Manipur? Why is the government not agreeing to a debate in the parliament on the Manipur issue? Manipur continues to be in turmoil, people are suffering, but no political solution. We demand that the CM (of Manipur) should resign...," he said.

Earlier today, Opposition MPS including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi held a protest at the Parliament premises on Monday over the Adani matter. Members of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Samajwadi Party were not a part of the protest. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule was also not present in the protest.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)

