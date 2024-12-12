New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Several opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest inside Parliament complex carrying placards of different Hindi letters that jointly read 'desh bikne nahin denge' and raised slogans to reiterate their demand of a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue.

This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps and in front of Samvidhan Sadan with most of them carrying the placards that together read 'desh bikne nahin denge (will not let the country be sold off)'.

They raised slogans against the alleged collusion between Modi and Adani and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter.

On Wednesday, several opposition MPs greeted their BJP counterparts in Parliament premises with a tricolour in the form of a card in one hand and a red rose in the other, as they urged the ruling party to ensure that the House functions and all issues, including the Adani matter, are discussed.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also offered the tricolour in the form of a card to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh when the latter was entering the main Parliament building.

On Tuesday, MPs carried dark blue 'jholas' with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani printed on one side and "Modi-Adani Bhai-Bhai" written on the obverse.

On Monday, leaders of some INDIA bloc parties had protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Rahul Gandhi conducting a mock "interview" over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Modi and Adani.

The opposition protests on the Adani issue have been taking place in Parliament complex since the start of the Winter session.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been demanding a JPC probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC probe into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Rahul Gandhi has sought Adani's immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

