Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka has reserved its judgement on the bail plea of two accused in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Rudresh murder case.

The court heard the bail plea for three days before reserving the judgment on Tuesday.

The two main accused in the murder- Irfan Pasha and Mohammed Mujibulla- had approached the HC seeking bail after the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases had rejected their bail plea.

The appeals were heard by a division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar.

The defence of the accused was argued by advocate S Balakrishnan while the NIA was represented by P Prasanna Kumar.

The accused are in custody since October 27, 2016.

Rudresh, a RSS worker wearing the organisation's 'ganvesh' was seated on his bike at Kamaraj Road in Shivajinagar of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016 after attending a RSS rally, when he was murdered by two persons.

