Shillong, Oct 26 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that an ordinance to repeal the gaming act in the state will "be introduced and passed in the next cabinet meeting".

The government decided to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA), 2021, earlier in the month, following stiff opposition by churches and social organisations.

"An ordinance (to repeal the gambling act) will be brought and passed in the next cabinet meeting," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme, when asked about the procedure that would be followed to revoke the law.

The chief minister had on October 14 said that any Act can be repealed through an ordinance and this is the procedure that will be followed for the gaming act.

The MRGA, passed in the Assembly last year, sought to promote setting up of casinos and gaming parlours in the state to promote tourism and generate revenue.

