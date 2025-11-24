Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A bumper organic harvest of Daikon radish in Chak Shatrmble village of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has highlighted the growing success of government-backed agricultural reforms and beneficiary support schemes.

Standing proudly in his radish field, Mulkh Raj said his shift to organic farming has transformed his crop yield and farming confidence. But the journey, he recalled, was never easy.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, November 24, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"Earlier, we faced a major problem as there was no scope for irrigation," he told ANI, explaining how the lack of water once hindered year-round farming in the village.

That changed when the Department of Agriculture supported him with a borewell installation under a government scheme. The intervention ensured access to a reliable water source, enabling him to cultivate seasonal vegetables consistently.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, November 24, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This has enabled us to cultivate seasonal vegetables and crops consistently," he added.

Mulkh Raj also credited the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for financial assistance that helped him manage agricultural inputs. He receives ₹6,000 annually under the scheme, which he says provides crucial support during cultivation cycles.

Government officials say Mulkh Raj's success mirrors a broader agricultural shift underway in the district. Harbans Singh, Chief Agricultural Officer, Udhampur, said the department has been working to ensure farmers receive timely awareness and assistance.

"We are creating ample awareness so that more and more farmers can benefit from the PM-Kisan scheme. We are even helping them fill out their forms," he said.

Highlighting the reach of the scheme, Singh added, "A total of 54,787 farmers in the Udhampur district are now availing the advantages of the scheme. The PM-Kisan scheme has become a ray of hope for farmers. Nowadays, farmers can grow multiple crops in a year."

With farmers like Mulkh Raj embracing organic farming backed by government schemes, Chak Shatrmble is witnessing renewed agricultural growth, bringing both economic relief and optimism to the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)