Cuttack, Jul 22 (PTI) The Orissa High Court on Tuesday declined to order an SIT probe into the self-immolation death of a college student following alleged sexual harassment by a teacher.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Harish Tandon also issued notices to the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, saying the July 17 bandh called by the parties to protest the incident affected normal life.

The second-year Integrated B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore set herself ablaze on July 12, shortly after coming out of the principal's chamber, alleging inaction over her complaint against the professor.

The 20-year-old student who suffered 95 per cent burns died in AIIMS Bhubaneswar on the night of July 14.

An advocate filed a PIL praying for the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the incident monitored by the high court. Currently, the Crime Branch is investigating the case.

During the hearing, the bench also comprising Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak expressed satisfaction with the investigation being carried out by the Crime Branch.

Earlier, Advocate General Pitambar Acharya submitted a status report before the bench, stating that the ongoing probe is being led by a senior IPS officer of Inspector General rank, and assured the court that the state government is making every effort to ensure justice to the victim.

He said that the teacher concerned and the then-principal of the college were arrested.

The bench took exception to attempts by political parties and organisations to politicise the incident, giving bandh calls, road blockades, and picketing before government offices and hospitals, which have disrupted public life in violation of binding directions issued by the Supreme Court of India.

The AG told the court that some of the political parties are politicising the issue and resorting to strikes undemocratically, violence, staging demonstrations inside hospitals like AIIMS, paralysing the public transport system, which affected work at public offices.

The petitioner's advocate also informed the bench that he failed to reach court on July 17.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the mode of protest and issued notices to the BJD and the Congress, directing them to file responses in connection with the PIL within three weeks.

The bench observed that such bandh calls constitute a blatant violation of the Supreme Court's rulings, which prohibit obstruction of normal life under the guise of protest.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after the replies are filed.

