Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh. (Photo.ANI)

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that he along with his allies will form the government in Punjab after securing victory in the upcoming Assembly election.

The remarks were made after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh.

Singh while speaking to media persons said, "It was a courtesy meeting with Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Our membership drive is going great, wait for the time. We (with our allies) will form the government in Punjab."

Singh had floated his new party Punjab Lok Congress soon after leaving the Congress after stepping down as chief minister of Punjab.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

