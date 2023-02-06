Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said the "delay" in hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court gives him confidence that their case was "strong".

He claimed that had the case of the central government been strong, they would have pressed for an early hearing in the apex court as they did in numerous other cases.

"The delay in hearing makes me confident that our case on Article 370 in the Supreme Court is strong. As long as the case is alive, I have a hope that we will win," Abdullah told reporters here.

The Centre on August 5, 2019, abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to the erstwhile state Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court will hear the petitions as incumbent Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has "committed" to hear the case. "And he has some time left on his tenure," he said

On the change in land laws in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah said he has always maintained that major decision of this nature should have been left to an elected government. "However, our appeal has fallen on deaf ears," he said.

The former chief minister said he firmly believed that the solution to all problems due to change in land laws lies in a post-election scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I firmly believe that the solution lies in a post-election scenario when Jammu and Kashmir, as per commitment of the prime minster and the home minister, is restored full unadulterated statehood where in we can review all these decisions taken by the LG (lieutenant governor) government post-2019 and reverse all of those laws that are detrimental to interests of people," he added.

