New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Describing the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as an "abhorrent act of violence", the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday said "our hearts grieve alongside the families of the fallen".

In a post on X, the ICG also extended solidarity to the Indian Navy and expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Lt Vinay Narwal.

The Indian Navy officer was among the 26 men, mostly tourists, who lost their lives in the ghastly terror attack executed in broad daylight.

"The Director General, @IndiaCoastGuard, along with all ranks, stands united in solemn solidarity with our brethren of the @indiannavy on the untimely and tragic passing of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal," the ICG posted on X.

It also shared a photograph of the naval officer.

The 26-year-old, a native of Haryana, had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022, officials said on Wednesday.

"Our hearts extend deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of profound sorrow. The #ICG stands in solemn unity with all who have tragically lost their lives in this abhorrent act of violence. Our hearts grieve alongside the families of the fallen, and with profound compassion, we offer our prayers for comfort in their sorrow," the Indian Coast Guard wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

His colleagues on Wednesday remembered Lt Narwal as a cheerful and dedicated officer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Lt Narwal's mortal remains were brought from Kashmir to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, from where they were taken to his native place in Haryana's Karnal.

His last rites were held with full military honours.

His wife Himanshi bid an emotional adieu to him, embracing his coffin wrapped in Tricolour. Married only a week ago, the couple was on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when terrorists shot the Naval officer at point blank in front of her.

"Let his soul rest in peace. We should be proud of him in every way. We will make him proud in every way," said Himanshi, who hails from Gurugram.

