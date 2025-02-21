New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) In the backdrop of the US-Russia talks held in Riyadh, India said on Friday that its position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict is "consistent" and New Delhi maintains that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward.

Top officials from Washington and Moscow met in the capital of Saudi Arabia recently to discuss ways to bring an end to the prolonged conflict that began in February 2022.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at his weekly briefing about India's position on the conflict amid the changing global political dynamics.

"Our position is consistent," Jaiswal said, when asked if India has re-calibrated its position.

"We maintain that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward" to resolve the issue, he said and referred to remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the United States.

After his wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Modi had said India has not been neutral on the war and that it is on the side of peace.

Modi had welcomed Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

