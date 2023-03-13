New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Out of the 2,706 grossly polluting industries (GPIs) in the country, 159 had been permanently shut and 298 temporarily closed till February 14 this year, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Monday.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said that out of the remaining 2,249 GPIs, 2,175 were found complying and 74 were found not complying with the Central Pollution Control Board norms.

"As on February 14, 2023, out of 2,706 GPIs, 159 GPIs were permanently closed and 298 GPIs were temporarily closed," Tudu said in a written reply.

Responding to another question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said 98.6 per cent of public toilets in the country were found functional, according to the National Annual Rural Sanitation Survey (NARSS) conducted by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation during 2019-20.

