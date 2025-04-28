New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, where the Padma Awards were presented, and said that outstanding individuals from all walks of life were honoured.

"Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, where the Padma Awards were presented. Outstanding individuals from all walks of life were honoured for their service and achievements." PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu presented 4 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 57 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held in Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, many Union ministers, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Padma Awardees will pay homage at the National War Memorial on April 29, 2025. They will also visit Rashtrapati Bhawan and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees also includes PR Sreejesh (Sports) from Kerala, Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry) from Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) (Art) from Maharashtra, Ram Bahadur Rai (Literature and Education-Journalism) from Uttar Pradesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work) from Uttar Pradesh, S Ajith Kumar (Art) from Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Kapur (Art) from Maharashtra, Shobana Chandrakumar (Art) from Tamil Nadu, Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Bihar, and Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering) from the United States.

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The awards are given in various disciplines, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, and literature.

The Padma Shri award is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day each year. The President of India confers them at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April. (ANI)

