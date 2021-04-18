Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Over 1.08 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Rajasthan till April 17, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday.

Vaccination of eligible people is being done in the state in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre, the minister said.

He said 1,19,457 sessions have been organised in state health and private hospitals so far. Of these, 94,58,034 people have been given the first dose and 14,16,599 have received the booster shot.

Sharma congratulated the health staff for carrying out the vaccination campaign successfully in the state.

A record 10,514 novel coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the infection count in the state to 4,14,869.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,151 in the state on Sunday with 42 new fatalities.

