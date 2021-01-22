Lucknow, Jan 22 (PTI) As many as 1,537 sessions for vaccination have been organised in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement on Friday.

A total of 99,094 healthcare workers were vaccinated throughout the state in 1,508 sessions by administering Covishield.

Covaxin was administered to 1,592 healthcare workers in 29 sessions in seven districts -- Lucknow, Agra, Ambedkarnagar, Budaun, Firozabad, Bahraich and Jhansi.

"Of the target of 1,55,310, 64.99 per cent (1,00,946) healthcare workers got vaccinated," it said.

Some beneficiaries complained of ordinary pain, but no adverse effect was reported from anywhere, according to the statement.

Pratapgarh, Siddharthanagar, Shravasti and Balrampur reported 95 per cent of the vaccination. Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Chandauli, Firozabad, Rampur, Amroha, Banda and Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 50 per cent vaccination.

The next vaccination session will be held on January 28 in all the districts of the state.

The second dose of vaccine for those vaccinated on Friday will be administered on February 19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow and inspected the vaccination work being conducted there.

He observed various arrangements made for the vaccinations and got first-hand information about the progress of vaccination work, the statement said.

The chief minister said vaccination work was the final salvo on the coronavirus pandemic and directed healthcare authorities to conduct the vaccination as per the guidelines.

He said the vaccine would be made available to everyone in the state in the order of priority set by the Centre.

The vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and over 20,000 healthcare workers were vaccinated at 317 centres across the state on the first day. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)