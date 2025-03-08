Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Over 100 officer cadets, including women were commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday, at the end of a passing out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here.

A spectacular military parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA marked the passing out ceremony of officers of Short Service Commission and equivalent courses, a Defence press release said.

"A total of 133 Officer Cadets and 24 Officer Cadets (Women) were commissioned into various Arms and Services of the Indian Army, embodying the spirit of duty and sacrifice. Additionally, Five Foreign Officer Cadets and Seven Foreign Officer Cadets (Women) from five Friendly Foreign Countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders," it said.

The Passing Out Parade was reviewed by Lieutenant General Johnson P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, New Delhi. He also presented the sword, OTA Gold Medal and other awards to various cadets.

"The Reviewing Officer, in his address, lauded the Officer Cadets and OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours," the release said.

Following the parade, the Pipping Ceremony symbolised a solemn vow as the newly commissioned officers pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all costs, it added.

