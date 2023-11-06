Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case against more than 100 people for allegedly being involved in attacking a police station in Odisha's Bargarh district a day before, a senior officer said.

The case was registered based on the CCTV footage during the attack on the Ambabhona Police Station, Bargarh SP Prahlad Sahai Meena said.

"Strict action will be taken against the offenders," he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team suspected that a picnic party at Tamdei on the bank of the Mahanadi river was consuming ganja and raided the site but did not find the contraband from them.

Angered by the search operation, those who participated in the picnic ransacked the police station, another officer said.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal demanded the arrest of BJD MLA Susanta Singh and accused him of indulging in the attack on the police station.

He alleged that the BJD legislator's supporters vandalised the police station.

Singh could not be reached for comment.

