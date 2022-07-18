Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu on Monday condemned the violence that broke out in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district after a class 12 student died by suicide.

"Unfortunate incident happened in Sakthi ECR International School. One girl died. Her parents raised questions about her death and filed a petition also in Court. Even they protested at Kallakurichi. Over 108 persons got injured in the Kallakurichi violence. District Administration and Police Department controlled the situation," said EV Velu.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Exam Scam: CBI Busts Racket Appearing in Entrance Exam As Proxy Students, 8 Held.

Amid the violence over the death of the girl, lots of rumours are being spread over social media.

"Chief Minister has called officials to make team probe regarding this violence as per High Court Judge note," said Velu.

Also Read | Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Refutes Claims of Party MPs Joining Eknath Shinde Camp.

That team will investigate in detail and according to law actions will be taken, he added.

There have been a few protests outside the school premises.

"In a democratic state protest is respectable. They should have protested in a peaceful manner. But in the name of protesters, 67 vehicles including school buses, cars, tractors, JCB, and Lorry were set on fire by protesters. Police vehicles were also set on fire," he added.

Lauding police action in the incident, he said, "As Police handled this well there were no more damages caused to life and property. We have seen many incidents where shootouts and all have happened. But in this situation, also police handled everything well. We can see from this how Chief Minister is guiding his department."

Speaking on reopening the school, he said, "Few petitions were given to us by school parents requesting to open the school soon. We will give this to Chief Minister and after discussion, we will decide on that."

"Only after completing the investigation can we say who or which organization is the reason for this violence. So far, 278 people have been arrested. Around 22 are minors. We won't indulge in any politics on this. We will arrest all accused," the minister said.

Opposition leader E. Palaniswami from AIADMK said, "It is due to the lethargic response of the government, that violence broke out in the aftermath of the suicide. The unrest could have been averted if some timely measures had been taken. It also exposes the shortcomings of the intelligence department. The ruling state government should be ashamed of the incident."

The violence broke out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the dead student.

Speaking to the media, Tamil Nadu Director general of police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu informed that school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested over the death of a student and failing to maintain safety at the school hostel.

"School correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi and Principal Shiva Sankaran were arrested over the death of a 17-year-old girl and for failing to maintain safety at the school hostel. Case transferred to rime Investigation Department (CBCID)," Babu said.

The state Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy said the investigation of the case will be conducted from all angles and requested the public not to indulge in acts of violence.

"The government's aim is to clarify all doubts in this case. We are assuring that probe will be conducted from all angles in this case. We appeal to the public not to indulge in acts of violence and not pay heed to rumours," Reddy said.

Earlier, Babu and Reddy, along with other officials, met the police personnel at a hospital who were injured during the violence in Kallakurichi.

On Sunday, more than a thousand people staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice for the student's death. Protesters pelted stones at the police van.

Police tried to control the situation but the protestors damaged the police vehicle. A few policemen also sustained some injuries.

Appealing for peace, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tweeted, "Violence worries me. The accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

According to Police officials, "the deceased girl died by suicide on Tuesday night in the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her, forcing her to study all the time."

The student's death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)