Srinagar, September 1: Over 12.5 lakh Domicile Certificates have been issued to eligible persons under Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020, said Rohit Kansal, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary of Power and Information on Tuesday.

"So far, over 12.5 lakh Domicile Certificates have been issued. These have been issued mostly to those who were erstwhile permanent residents or holders of Permanent Resident Certificates. The process will be further accelerated," Kansal said during a press conference here.

Kansal said that Centre had notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The rules provide a simple time-bound and transparent procedure for issuance of domicile certificates in such a manner that no category of person is put to any inconvenience," he said. Also Read | Auto Companies See Sales Revival in August, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Led With 20.2% and 19.9% Increase.

Kansal said that the government has fixed a time limit of five working days for issuing a domicile certificate to permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders and migrants.

The Union Home Ministry had on August 5 said that domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir now includes "discriminated categories" like West Pakistan refugees, Gurkhas, safai karamcharis and women married outside.

