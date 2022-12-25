Ranchi, Dec 25 (PTI) More than 12 students of a school in Bihar were injured on Sunday after their bus overturned in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

The accident occurred in the afternoon in the Sikadari area, around 50 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, when the driver lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned, a senior officer said.

The bus with 64 students and teachers onboard was on its way to Ranchi's Hundru Falls, Sikidari police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told PTI.

The students and teachers are of Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Barachatti, in Bihar's Gaya district,

"Steering of the bus somehow got locked near Doctor More in Sikadari and the driver lost control over the passenger vehicle. It overturned leaving over a dozen students injured,” the police officer said.

The students and teachers earlier visited the Bhadrakali temple in Chatra district.

Those who suffered minor injuries were treated at a primary health centre, while one was sent to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, he said.

