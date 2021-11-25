New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 120-crore mark on Thursday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 74 lakh (74,59,819) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet: "With over 120 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses administered so far, PM @NarendraModi Ji's #HarGharDastak campaign is further strengthening India's fight against the pandemic.".

