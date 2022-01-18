New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A total of 15,414 people, including 2,736 healthcare workers, got their "precautionary doses" of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital on Tuesday, according to government data.

As many as 4,878 people aged above 60 and 7,800 frontline workers also got their third doses.

On Monday, 18,795 people aged above 60, frontline and healthcare workers had taken their third dose.

A total of 1,62,875 people have so far got their precautionary dose in the capital. India started giving a precautionary dose from January 10 to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago.

The beneficiaries have been receiving a precautionary dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago. They are required to book a slot using their existing Cowin account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced precautionary shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.

On January 3, the Centre had already rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged 15-17.

On Tuesday, 38,678 beneficiaries in this age group got their first.

According to government data, over 2.88 crore doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.20 crore people have received both the doses.

