Agartala (Tripura) [India] May 21 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday stated that the state government is working to keep the public distribution system transparent and dynamic, and for this purpose, initiatives have been taken to fill various vacancies, according to Tripura CMO.

Speaking at the distribution of offer letters to food inspectors selected through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) and mega blood donation program at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha said that the government is committed to transparency and merit-based recruitment.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

"The government is providing jobs with transparency by following government guidelines and proper procedures," said CM Saha.

He said that the Food department has taken the initiative to recruit 12 sub-inspectors, 6 storekeepers, 3 Fumigation Assistant and 35 store guards.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

The offers were distributed to the job recipients in the presence of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. A total of 15 food inspectors selected through TPSC received their offers.

The program was organised by the joint initiative of the Food Department, Tourism Department, and Transport Department.

"Since our government came to power, appointment letters have been given to eligible candidates through a transparent process. We are happy to issue these offers with full transparency. However, while giving these offers, there is often a lot of talk from the opposition party. But during the long 35 years of their rule, we saw offers being given from the party office. Offers were even delivered to many people's homes. And because we have the courage, we are distributing the offers publicly," CM Saha said.

"We are giving offers one after another in different departments. In the meantime, no one can say that they got the job through someone else or by using any leader or influential person. This has been possible due to their own hard work and talent. We want government jobs to be given to our children based on merit and skill, following a transparent and proper procedure. This will ensure quality work and be beneficial for public welfare," he said.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also said that till date, a total of 19,262 people, including those under the die-in-harness scheme, have been given jobs in various departments.

The Chief Minister added that the government has taken initiatives to increase the income of farmers.

"Paddy is being purchased from them at the Minimum Support Price. About 2.25 lakh metric tons of paddy have been purchased from 2018 till now. About Rs 446 crore have been spent on this. This money has been directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers," he said.

The Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation and MLA Dipak Majumdar, Special Secretary of the Food Department Debapriya Bardhan, Secretary of the Tourism Department Uttam Kumar Chakma, Secretary of the Transport Department C.K. Jamatia, Additional Secretary Sumit Lodh, Additional Secretary Subrata Chowdhury, Director of the Tourism Department Prashant Badal Negi, and other senior officials were present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)