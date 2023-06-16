Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 16 (ANI): Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) said that high instances of power outages in Odisha were because the electricity supply networks were damaged due to the Nor'wester.

A nor'wester, also known as Kalbaisakhi, is a violent thunderstorm in the Gangetic plains of India. These localised events are usually correlated with thunderstorms, strong winds, and torrential rainfall.

TPCODL further added that this year there has been a twofold increase in NorWesters compared to 2022, due to which electricity supply networks were damaged, resulting in disruption of the power supply.

According to data compiled by TPCODL's Power System Control Centre (PSCC), this year's summer season has seen an abnormal increase in NorWesters (Kalbaisakhi) instances, representing a two-fold rise compared to 2022. These storms often damage the electricity supply network due to the uprooting of trees and bending of electric poles, resulting in disruptions to the power supply. These storms have significantly impacted residential, commercial, and infrastructure areas, leading to widespread power disruptions," said TPCODL.

Despite facing numerous challenges, TPCODL's dedicated team of over 7,700 ground staff, linemen, and engineers has worked tirelessly in their relentless efforts to restore power supply while adhering to strict safety protocols.

"Despite these challenging conditions, TPCODL's dedicated team of over 7,700 ground staff, linemen, and engineers has tirelessly worked day and night. They have faced numerous challenges, such as fallen trees, uprooted poles, entangled live wires, and sunken roads, to restore power supply, even in the most remote areas. With the team's relentless efforts, power supply to over 600,000 customers in the affected regions was resumed within a matter of hours. Throughout their work, the team has prioritized adherence to strict safety protocols, ensuring a reliable power supply, and enabling the public to stay safe indoors," TPCODL stated. (ANI)

