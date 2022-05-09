New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi Police data has revealed a "massive 219 per cent increase in the preventive arrests" of the criminal elements in the city compared to pre-COVID times.

The arrests have led to a reduction in the instances of street crimes with a 19 per cent decline in the use of firearms during this period, said the police.

There has also been a drop of approximately 60 per cent in PCR calls of snatching in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, police further informed.

"Since PCR calls are made by citizens, a 60 per cent drop in PCR calls shows that the incidents of snatching have come down in the city," said the police.

The police further cited the crime data and said that Delhi has the best conviction rate of IPC crimes which accounts for 85 per cent compared to the all-India average of 59 per cent.

"In rape cases, Delhi's conviction rate is 21 per cent better than the all-India average. This is a reflection of the professional nature of policing undertaken in the city," said the police.

"In rape cases, chargesheets have been filed against 96 per cent of accused offenders after a thorough investigation, thus ensuring prompt trial and maximum convictions," added the police. (ANI)

