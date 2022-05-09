Bank of India(BOI) will end the registration process for 696 posts in two days, May 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website of the Bank bankofindia.co.in till May 10, 2022. As per the official notice, the examination date will be released later. It is to be noted that the number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements of the Bank.
Posts available on a Regular Basis: 594
Economist: 02 posts
Statistician: 02 posts
Risk Manager: 02 posts
Credit Analyst: 53 posts
Credit Officers: 484 posts
Tech Appraisal: 09 posts
IT Officer Data Centre: 42 posts
Posts available on a Contract Basis: 102
Manager IT: 21 posts
Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 06 posts
Senior Manager (Network Security): 05 posts
Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
Manager (Data Centre) System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 06 posts
Manager (Data Centre) System Administrator Windows: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre) Cloud Virtualisation: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre) Storage & Backup Technologies: 03 posts
Manager (Data Centre Network Virtualisation on SDN-Cisco ACI): 04 posts
Manager (Database Expert): 05 posts
Manager (Technology Architect): 02 posts
Manager (Application Architect): 02 posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Credit Officers (On Regular basis): A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with "MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/ PGDBA with specialization in Finance / Banking and Finance from institute of repute (two/three year programme)" ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 922 Non-Executive Posts on www.ongcindia.com; Check Details Here
Economist: Post Graduation degree in Economics / Econometrics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies).
Statistician: Full-time Master's / Post Graduate Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics (from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India/ approved by Govt. regulatory Bodies.
Sr. Manager (Network Security) (On Contract basis): First Division (minimum 60% marks) in BE/Tech in CSE/E&C OR MCA from recognized University/ Institute. Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and Other Posts at canmoney.in; Check Details Here
Credit Analyst (On Regular basis): Two years Full time MBA in Finance /PGDM in Finance / CA / ICWA Candidates from Institutes of national importance will be preferred.
Bank of India Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected on the basis of
Online tests
GD
Personal interviews.
BOI Recruitment 2022 – How to apply
Visit the official website - bankofindia.co.in
On the homepage click on the ‘Careers’ tab
Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Officers in various streams upto Scale IV on regular and contract basis,”
A PDF will open, click on the “apply online” link
Register yourself and login
Fill in the form and upload all documents required
Pay the application fee and submit the form
Download and take a printout for future references
Examination Centre
The examination will be conducted online in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Thiruvananthapuram.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).