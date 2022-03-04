Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 205 students from Ahmedabad district of Gujarat are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, a senior official said on Friday.

Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, during the day, met the parents of one such stranded student, Shivam Sharma, and gathered information about his situation.

"Of the total 259 students who were stranded in Ukraine, 54 have come back and efforts are on to bring back remaining students. The Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate stranded Indians" Sagale said after meeting Shivam's parents at their residence in Ranip area here.

Some 220 students hailing from different parts of Gujarat have arrived here in the last one week from Delhi and Mumbai following their evacuation from Ukraine.

Shivam's father, Balkrishna Sharma informed the collector that his son had reached Romania after crossing the border and was in contact with the Indian Embassy there.

Sharma said he was confident his son will come back home safely due to the efforts of the Central government, said an official release.

Sagale also met Motera's Hemand Patel, whose wife Tejal was stranded in Ukraine before managing to reach Poland.

She has decided to stay back in Poland and find work rather than coming back to India, said a state government release.

