Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) More than 2,900 households in Mizoram have applied for installation of rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PM-SGMBY), a state minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, state Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana said that altogether 2,990 households have registered for the scheme till December 5 out of which 554 applications have been approved so far.

He said the state government has established 54 installations with a total capacity of 0.19 MW.

Subsidies amounting to over Rs 19 lakh have been provided to 23 households, he said.

Launched in February this year, the PM-SGMBY scheme aims to install rooftop solar panels on 1 crore houses across the country by 2027, providing free electricity and promoting sustainable energy practices.

Rodingliana said that the scheme offers significant central and state subsidies to make solar energy more accessible.

He said that the state government has earmarked Rs 4 crore as subsidy for the implementation of the scheme.

Households can install rooftop solar panels with capacity ranging from 1 kilowatt to 10 kilowatt and they will be given both central and state subsidies ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.65 lakh, he said.

There are 12 empanelled vendors to execute the installation of rooftop solar panels across the state, the minister added.

