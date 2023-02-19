Imphal, Feb 19 (PTI) Security forces arrested an alleged drug smuggler and seized brown sugar weighing 3.710 kg from his vehicle in Manipur's Tengnoupla district, police said on Sunday.

A joint team of Manipur police and Assam Rifles, during checking of vehicles at Eshing Khong on NH-102 on Saturday evening, came across a white-coloured vehicle heading for the state capital from the border town of Moreh.

The team during a search of the vehicle found the brown sugar packed in 88 soap cases and concealed in the floor panel of the vehicle, the police said.

The security forces arrested the driver of the vehicle and handed him to Tengnoupal police station for further necessary legal action.

