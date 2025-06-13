Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Police's Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has seized 424 kg of cannabis in Chaksu area in Rajasthan's Jaipur district and arrested five drug smugglers, officials said on Friday.

The seized cannabis is worth Rs 2 crore, they said.

Additional Director General (AGTF) Dinesh MN said Sumer Meena (48), who is the kingpin of the gang, Nanaram Balai (55), Narendra Singh Jat (45) and Deepak Gurjar (38) and Himanshu Mata (29) were caught red-handed while smuggling drugs.

Along with ganja, two vehicles -- a truck and an SUV -- were also seized during the operation, he said.

On intelligence information, AGTF along with local police blocked the Shivdaspura toll and stopped the SUV coming at high speed.

Meena, Narendra and Ram were travelling. They informed police that they were escorting a mini truck coming behind, the police said.

The accused told the police party that a large consignment of cannabis was in the truck and the vehicles were connected via GPS, they said.

Due to this, as soon as they suspected that the car was caught, the truck drivers -- Deepak and Himanshu -- stopped the truck in the Chaksu area and started running towards the fields, they said.

However, they were also surrounded and caught by the AGTF team and the local police station. Upon searching the truck, the team found cannabis concealed medicines boxes, they said.

The ganja was being smuggled from Chhattisgarh to Jaipur, the police said.

