New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) More than 400 women applied for ownership rights of their properties in unauthorised colonies in the city under the PM-UDAY scheme on International Women's Day, Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the LG office said that out of a total 432 such applications in unauthorised colonies, filed at 10 camps held in different parts of the city on Saturday, 285 were successfully resolved, and 101 women were handed over ownership documents.

Also Read | iPhone Sale Scam Busted in Greater Noida: Gang Cheats People by Offering iPhones Starting at INR 20,000 on Instagram, 2 Arrested As Police Recover Debit Cards, SIM Cards and 40 QR Codes.

PM-UDAY, or Prime Minister Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana, is a scheme for the conferment of ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 notified unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The rights are granted as per the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorized Colonies) Regulations, 2019.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: One Body Recovered from Accident Site, Sent for Post Mortem.

The conferment of property rights enables the residents of these colonies to sell and purchase properties without any hindrance.

Residents can also avail of loans from banks and financial institutions against these properties.

They can get building plans approved if they want to change existing structures, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)