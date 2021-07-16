New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that States and Union Territories have received more than 41.10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses through all sources and over 52 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

"More than 41.10 crores (41,10,38,530) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 52,90,640 doses are in the pipeline," the ministry said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 38,58,75,958 doses as per data available at 8 am today.

The ministry further said that 2,51,62,572 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)