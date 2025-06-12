New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) More than five lakh people are likely to perform yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will lead the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on International Day of Yoga on June 21, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Thursday.

The government, at the same time, will hold Yoga Sangam sessions at over one lakh locations across the country, making it one of the largest synchronised yoga exercises in history, Jadhav said.

"As we enter the 11th year, IDY 2025 is not just a commemoration, it is a collective call to scale up our efforts and deepen yoga's reach across all segments of society," Jadhav said.

Jadhav made the remarks at the curtain raiser for the event at the National Media Centre here. He said this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', aligns with the global health vision presented during India's G20 presidency and reflects the Indian ethos of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' — May all be free from disease.

"When the United Nations General Assembly adopted 21st June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, following the visionary call of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it marked the beginning of a global wellness movement rooted in India's traditional wisdom," the minister said.

The minister recalled that since 2015, IDY has been celebrated with "extraordinary" enthusiasm across the world.

He also tipped his hat to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for launching the Yoga Andhra campaign, an initiative that aims to cultivate a community of 10 lakh regular yoga practitioners in the state.

The minister said this year's IDY will feature ten signature events spread over 100 days.

Jadhav said that the series of events held at the 100-day, 75-day, 50-day, and 25-day mark in Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Nashik, and Puducherry have built strong momentum in the lead-up to the main event.

"Yoga is not just a practice of postures and breathing, it is a way of life. With your support, we aim to make IDY 2025 a landmark event that inspires millions to integrate yoga into their daily routines and help create a healthier, happier, and more harmonious society," he said.

