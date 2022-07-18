Ahmedabad, Jul 18 (PTI) A total of 587 commandos of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) were awarded diplomas in 'Commando Conversion Course in Counter-Terrorism' offered by the Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University.

Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra awarded the diplomas, offered under RRU-NSG Educational Partnership MoU of 2021, to the commandos in a ceremony held at Manesar near Delhi on Sunday, the University said in a statement.

"Hailing the partnership, Mishra encouraged all NSG personnel to benefit from the courses offered by the RRU that would directly contribute to their overall knowledge capacity building, in line with the goal of the Capacity-Building Commission of India," the RRU said.

The University said the minister was also briefed on RRU-NSG collaboration on the first of its kind National Improvised Explosive Device Data Management Software (NIDMS) with the National Bomb Data Centre of NSG.

"Appreciating and supporting the initiative, the minister said this advanced partnership will help the country in preventing, reducing, controlling and eliminating the menace of terrorism and contribute to the national security and safety," the statement informed.

The RRU-NSG collaboration will benefit 2,782 NSG personnel participating in training courses on bomb disposal, tactical driving, unarmed combat etc, it added.

