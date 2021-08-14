New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 54 crore, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Nearly 52 lakh doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report till 7 pm.

The ministry said 27,37,130 first doses and 6,07,591 second doses were administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 19,45,18,646 people in the 18-44 age group across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,51,14,678 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, it said.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-44 age group, according to the ministry.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.

As many as 51,83,396 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, the 211th day of the vaccination drive, the ministry said.

According to the provisional report, 37,11,068 beneficiaries were administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, 14,72,328 were given the second dose, it said, adding that final reports for the day would be completed by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

