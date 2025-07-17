New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) received Enumeration Forms from over 6.99 crore electors in Bihar ahead of the release of the draft electoral roll on August 1, 2025. As per official data released on Thursday, this accounts for 88.65 per cent of the total 7,89,69,844 registered voters in the state as of June 24, 2025.

A total of 6,47,24,300 forms have already been uploaded to the system, which is 81.96 per cent of the total electorate. However, 6.85 per cent of electors, around 54.07 lakh people, have yet to submit their forms.

During the door-to-door verification process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) found that 35,69,435 electors (4.5%) were not present at their registered addresses despite three visits. Among them, around 12.55 lakh (1.59%) are suspected to be deceased, 17.37 lakh (2.2%) are believed to have permanently shifted, and 5.76 lakh (0.73%) have been found to be enrolled at multiple places.

The ECI is continuing its efforts to reach out to these voters and ensure that no one is left off the rolls.

To further verify these cases, the ECI will begin sharing this information with the District Presidents of political parties and their 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents from July 18, allowing them to confirm the status of such electors by July 25.

To ensure that no eligible voter is left out, special verification will be conducted for those not found at home, despite three visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). These cases, likely involving voters who have died, moved permanently, or are enrolled at more than one place, will be shared with political party representatives and Booth Level Agents for cross-checking.

In an effort to increase participation, the Commission has also set up special camps in 5,683 wards across 261 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Bihar.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, ECI has not announced an official date. (ANI)

