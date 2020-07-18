New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A total of 755 universities informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday about the status of conducting exams.

On July 6, the UGC had issued revised guidelines to educational institutions across the country for conducting terminal semester and final year examinations.

Also Read | Atishi to Donate Blood Plasma For COVID-19 Patients Today At Delhi Plasma Bank in ILBS; Arvind Kejriwal Appreciates AAP MLA's Decision.

Of these 755 universities, the UGC said that 321 were state universities, 274 private, 120 deemed and 40 central universities. Of these, it added, a total of 566 universities had already conducted their exams or were planning to conduct them in August or September.

Out of the total of 560 universities, 194 have already conducted their exams, and 366 are planning to conduct them in August or September.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Admin Spray Insecticides in Eka Village of Jaisalmer District as Part of Locust Control Operation: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

The UGC said that among the respondents were 27 private universities. Some of them informed the commission that their first batches are yet to become eligible for final exams.

All educational educations across India were closed for the past few months due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

With a spike of 34,884 cases and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases reached 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)