New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): More than 80.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, out of which, over 4.29 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per a statement released by the ministry, the Centre has provided 80,67,26,335 vaccine doses to all the states and union territories so far (free of cost channel) through the direct state procurement category and 64 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Further, the statement read, "Around 4,29,03,090 balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered."

"In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories," it added.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021, to ramp up the speed of vaccination in the country.

Meanwhile, 83.39 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country under a nationwide vaccination drive, out of which, over 71.38 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

