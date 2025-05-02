Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) A high 86.57 per cent out of 9,69,425 candidates passed this year's Class 10 Madhaymik examination, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education announced on Friday morning.

Purba Medinipur, Kalimpong and Kolkata were among the top three districts with the highest percentage of successful candidates, WBBSE president Ramanuj Ganguly told reporters here.

Sixty-six candidates feature among the top 10.

Adrit Sarkar from Raiganj Coronation High School in Uttar Dinajpur district occupied the top rank, scoring 696 marks and 99.43 per cent.

Anubhav Biswas and Soumya Pal jointly stood second with 694 marks. While Biswas is a student of Vivekananda Vidyamandir of Malda, Pal studied at Bishnupur High School in Bankura.

With 693 marks, Ishani Chakraborty of Kotulpur Sarojbasini School, Bankura, occupied the third spot, the WBBSE said.

She emerged the topper among female candidates in this year's secondary exams.

When approached by reporters, Adrit said he studied eight-nine hours a day while preparing for the exam.

“I studied whenever I liked; may be eight-nine hours in a day on an average," he said, flanked by his beaming parents.

Adrit said he is keen to pursue medical science in future after Class 12.

The Class 10 board exams were held from February 10 to 22.

