Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Over 90 per cent of the around 4,800 families affected by the Deocha-Pachami coal project have given their consent for land acquisition, West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas said on Tuesday.

Exploratory drilling in the area is complete, and the detailed geological report from the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute is expected by May, he said.

"With over 90 per cent consent obtained from about 4,800 families, we are now beginning the process of gathering detailed family and property information through an app developed for the purpose," he said.

This would ensure smooth rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families living in the area where Asia's largest coal mine would come up, Biswas said.

The government will be spending around Rs 10,000 crore for the rehabilitation and resettlement programme, officials said.

The coal block has an estimated deposit of 2.1 billion ton and has the potential to attract an investment of Rs 35,000 crore, according to the government.

The state-run West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd is the executing agency for the project.

