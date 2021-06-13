By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): Knowing the importance of vaccines to combat the spread of COVID-19, people from the tribal community in North Bengal are participating in large numbers in the inoculation drive to get themselves vaccinated.

Dr Anunabha Das, Block Medical Health Officer (BMOH), Phansidewa, said, "We witnessed a massive response among the tribal folk for vaccination. Many of them said that they understand the importance of vaccines. This comes at a time when the Centre is encouraging people for large scale vaccination."

The tribal population is generally found in and around tea plantations in the region. According to the 2011 census, West Bengal's Darjeeling district has a population of 18,46,823, officials said.

Tribals working at Jayantika tea estate in Phansidewa block under Siliguri sub division of Darjeeling district said that as per reports, many people have died, while several were admitted at hospitals due to COVID-19, but as of now, there is no positive case in their tea estate and Tea workers are ready to take the vaccine jab as they feel it can save their lives.

Anjali Bajra, a tea worker said, "Most of the people are suffering from coronavirus. Those who are above 44 years of age in our tea estate are receiving the doses, but those aged below 44 years are waiting for the doses."

"More than 50 percent of workers aged above 44 took the shots in the last three days at the tea estate's hospital and rest are yet to get the jabs. Only a few are still hesitant to get the vaccine, but the state health department is trying its best to convince them for vaccination," said Prakash Kujur, a factory worker.

Nicolin Mingh, another tea garden worker said, "Feeling great after taking the first dose of COVID vaccine today. This will be helpful in fight against coronavirus." (ANI)

