Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday targeted the NDA government at the Centre over the recent India-China clash China along the LAC and demanded that the government allow a debate in Parliament on the issue.

The Hyderabad MP, who lashed out at the government, alleged that it has not been transparent on the issue.

"We are requesting and continuously demanding this government to have a debate in Parliament. But, the Modi government is not transparent when it comes to the situation in LAC. They are speaking half truth, misleading facts...," he told reporters here.

Owaisi claimed that Prime Minister Modi had misled the nation when said that 'no one has entered and no one will enter'.

He was replying to a query, among others, on the accusation against the Opposition that it only wants to create "ruckus" in Parliament.

Earlier this month, troops from two sides clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector and the face-off led to "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides."

