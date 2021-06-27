New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that the oxygen committee report is an interim report and not the final one and the matter is subjudice.

The director was commenting on the Supreme Court's oxygen committee report which is under process.

A committee was constituted by the Supreme Court to monitor oxygen consumption in hospitals of Delhi when Covid cases were at their peak and the country faced an oxygen crisis.

"We have submitted the report. However, it is an ongoing process and until the final report is out, it is difficult to say what the final report is," the director added.

"Oxygen requirement is a dynamic process and requirement will change from day to day and time to time as the pandemic behaves. Therefore, needs and what was being supplied will vary and that is what the report has tried to bring out," Dr Guleria said.

He also pointed out that the actual oxygen use for each day has been mentioned in the interim report based on what was asked and what was the actual consumption.

The report is a comprehensive report with all the details, says the director.

This is an interim report which is subjudice and submitted to the court in terms of the mandate that was given to the oxygen audit committee.

Dr Guleria said that soon a final report will be prepared and submitted to the apex court of the country. (ANI)

