Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Provincial Armed Constabulary of UP on its foundation day as he recalled the valour of PAC personnel who were stationed at the Parliament during the December 13, 2001, terror attack.

"I recall that on 13 December 2001, when terrorists attacked the country's Parliament, the PAC personnel on duty responded bravely and killed all five terrorists," he stated.

Additionally, he recalled their valour in the July 2005 terrorist attack in Ayodhya. "In July 2005, during the terrorist attack at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya, a joint team of the CRPF, PAC, and Uttar Pradesh Police took position and, in the ensuing confrontation, eliminated all the terrorists."

The celebration featured multiple demonstrations in the presence of the CM.

He mentioned the glorious history of the UP PAC forces and honoured their 78 years of discipline and dedication.

Moreover, he said that these UP armed police forces have successfully maintained public order and safety, even in a state with the largest population.

In 1948, the U.P. Military Police and U.P. State Armed Constabulary were amalgamated into the Provincial Armed Constabulary. PAC was created to prevent frequent deployment of the Army in grave law & order situations which the local police could not handle on its own. Even though it was meant for the State of Uttar Pradesh, the PAC has had the privilege of serving across the length and breadth of the country. (ANI)

