New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) and Kailash Hospital jointly organised an event on Saturday to address the rising burden of non-communicable diseases and discuss the preventive measures.

According to a statement, the event aimed to create awareness about the impact of lifestyle choices, parenting practices, and preventive strategies on non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly among the adolescents and adults.

The event began with a workshop, followed by a one-day conference that focused on various aspects of NCD prevention, it said.

The discussions highlighted the growing prevalence of NCDs in India, which saw a sharp increase over the years.

In 1995, the prevalence of NCDs in the country was recorded at 8.6 per cent, the statement said.

"This figure has since tripled. Currently, NCDs are responsible for 60 per cent of all deaths in the country," the statement said.

Projections indicate that this figure may rise to 75 per cent by 2030, highlighting the urgent need for effective preventive measures.

In response to this alarming trend, the Government of India has pledged to focus on both prevention and treatment of NCDs, the statement said.

Supporting the initiative, the IAP has introduced the Sankalp Sampoona Swastha Mission, a programme designed to educate schoolchildren, teachers, and parents about the importance of making healthier choices, as per the statement.

The mission emphasises avoiding junk food, sugary drinks, carbonated beverages, and fast food while also encouraging the habit of reading food labels and fostering positive parenting practices, it said.

As part of its efforts, the IAP has introduced a '75210' concept to promote healthier lifestyles. The framework advocates for seven hours of uninterrupted sleep, five servings of fruits and vegetables daily, a maximum of two hours of screen time, one hour of physical activity, and no consumption of carbonated or sugary drinks, it added.

