New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Cabinet Committee on Security met here on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed at least 26 people and injured several others.

Besides the prime minister, the Cabinet Committee on Security comprises Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Vice-President JD Vance Calls PM Narendra Modi, Says America Ready To Provide 'All Assistance' in Joint Fight Against Terrorism.

Sitharaman is on her way back from the United States after she cut short her official visit.

Prime Minister Modi returned early Wednesday from Saudi Arabia. He held a meeting at the airport soon after his arrival where he discussed the J-K terror attack with Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistry was also part of the meeting.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: People Involved in Attack Will Get Strong Response; Will Hunt Down Those Who Plotted It, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah visited Baisaran in Pahalgam, the site where terrorists struck on Tuesday evening, as well as the hospital where some of the injured were being treated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)