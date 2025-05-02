New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his counterpart from European Union Kaja Kallas and discussed the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the phone conversation, Jaishankar welcomed European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"Good to speak with EU HRVP @kajakallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said on X.

Kallas also spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming. I urge both sides to show restraint and pursue dialogue to ease the situation. Escalation helps no one," he posted on X.

"I spoke to both @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50 today to convey these messages," he said.

